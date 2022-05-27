Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,352. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. Zuora has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at $573,305.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zuora by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

