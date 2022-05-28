$0.70 EPS Expected for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.57 million.

ORRF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,435. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $271.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $4,536,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

