$0.79 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,944,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,788,000 after acquiring an additional 603,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

