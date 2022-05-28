$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $5.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 129,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Kelly Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kelly Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kelly Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

