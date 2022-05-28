$109.13 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will report $109.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.70 million to $109.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $94.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $445.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $444.70 million to $446.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $511.75 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $513.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.43. 95,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,722. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.36.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

