$12.39 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $12.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.09 billion and the highest is $12.63 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $50.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 billion to $51.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.30 billion to $59.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.60. 2,157,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,433. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

