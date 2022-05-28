13,353 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.07.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.69. 389,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,021. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.33 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

