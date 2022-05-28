$14.12 Million in Sales Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will report $14.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.28 million and the lowest is $13.96 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $12.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $52.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.15 million to $52.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 117,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a PE ratio of 88.64 and a beta of 0.32. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

