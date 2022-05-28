$14.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.08 billion. Vale reported sales of $16.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year sales of $53.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.33 billion to $54.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.67 billion to $49.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vale.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 25,793,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,804,063. The firm has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 584.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 658.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 448,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 389,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vale (VALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.