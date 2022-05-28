160,500 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Acquired by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Stitch Fix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 100.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,554 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $934.59 million, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

