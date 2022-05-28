166,798 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 166,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

LCID stock traded up 0.94 on Friday, reaching 19.83. 19,140,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,694,967. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of 13.25 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is 30.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCID. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 34.17.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

