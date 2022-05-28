$200.30 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will post $200.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.30 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $132.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $810.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $675.57 million to $946.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $870.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,744,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 453,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W&T Offshore by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,832,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 429,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.22. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.