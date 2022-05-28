203,600 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 203,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,000. Taylor Morrison Home accounts for 2.1% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $11,867,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $746,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.