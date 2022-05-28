$35.20 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) will post $35.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 million to $35.29 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $34.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.89 million to $141.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.94 million, with estimates ranging from $140.35 million to $141.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

HMLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

