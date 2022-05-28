$412.43 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) to post $412.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.57 million and the lowest is $399.30 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $373.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRBK. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.58. 451,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,194. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.42. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,520,000 after acquiring an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 861,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

