$424.74 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) will report $424.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $402.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.81 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $382.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,237. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,401,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,691,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,687,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,233,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,563,000 after buying an additional 211,279 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after buying an additional 358,482 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 322,330 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

