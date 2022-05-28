$428.22 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will report sales of $428.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.46 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $378.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

VNO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,364. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.