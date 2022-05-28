$471.03 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will report sales of $471.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $456.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.90 million. PTC posted sales of $435.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of PTC by 8.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 93,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 30.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 15.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PTC by 66.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.65. 693,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PTC has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

