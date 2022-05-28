$55.03 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will post $55.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.10 million. Impinj reported sales of $47.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $229.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.05 million to $233.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $283.33 million, with estimates ranging from $278.09 million to $286.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Shares of PI stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $252,729.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,797 shares in the company, valued at $16,439,824.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $28,701.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $975,844 over the last 90 days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

