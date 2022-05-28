76,480 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $42.76. 1,578,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

