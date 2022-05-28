$8.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to report $8.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.59 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $33.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.32. 13,078,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,836,238. The company has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

