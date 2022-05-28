$800.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to post $800.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $801.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800.43 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $713.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,868,000 after buying an additional 155,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after buying an additional 95,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 269,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,079. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.06.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.