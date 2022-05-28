88,705 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 984,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,656. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

