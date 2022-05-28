$97.26 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $97.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.06 million and the lowest is $96.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $393.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $400.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $426.85 million, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 300,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 180,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after acquiring an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

