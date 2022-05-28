9,706,589 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Bought by Vulcan Value Partners LLC

Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,706,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,943,000. AppLovin comprises 4.7% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 2.59% of AppLovin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.29. 3,804,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion and a PE ratio of -212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

