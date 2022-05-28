ACoconut (AC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,646.00

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $200,629.57 and approximately $34,646.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

