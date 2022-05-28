AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

TSE:AT traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.02. The company had a trading volume of 158,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,565. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of C$2.19 and a 52-week high of C$15.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$184.00 million and a PE ratio of 39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

