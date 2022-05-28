Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Brokerages expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to report $65.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $70.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $54.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $258.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $241.22 million to $288.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $362.80 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $394.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $668,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aemetis by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aemetis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. 545,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,607. The company has a market cap of $293.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97.

About Aemetis (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.