Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 20,328 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $354,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.32, for a total transaction of $15,541,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,277,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,748 shares of company stock valued at $54,043,714 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MTD traded up $68.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,326.52. The company had a trading volume of 127,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,051. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,308.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,433.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,168.31 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

