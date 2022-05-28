Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $417.20 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Booking worth $417,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $5,177,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $44.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,265.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,933. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,194.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,282.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

