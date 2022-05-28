Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 62,535 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.29% of American Express worth $366,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,433. American Express has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.55 and a 200 day moving average of $174.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.