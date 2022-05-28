Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 730,598 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $390,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.03. 1,077,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

