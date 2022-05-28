Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 266,646 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,259,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266,646 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.72% of Robert Half International worth $586,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Robert Half International stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,525. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

