Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Cap of $239.06 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024449 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001298 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.