Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BAX traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.
In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
