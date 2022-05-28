Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $8.99 on Friday, hitting $461.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,046. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.95. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $472.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.13.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

