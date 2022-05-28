Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,823,000 after buying an additional 1,696,212 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,862,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,954.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 495,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,668,000 after buying an additional 487,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,066,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $115.29 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

