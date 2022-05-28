American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. American Assets Trust reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.16. 270,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,516. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,197 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,066,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,131,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 82,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,890. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

