Analysts Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $352.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to post $352.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.70 million and the lowest is $349.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $435.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,048.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 96,625 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

