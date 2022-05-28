Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Infosys posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 14,402,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,334,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,816,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 95,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 25.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 861,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 173,020 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

