Analysts Anticipate MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MaxCyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. MaxCyte posted sales of $7.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxCyte will report full-year sales of $43.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.73 million, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $57.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MaxCyte.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 41.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. 323,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. MaxCyte has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in MaxCyte by 588.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

