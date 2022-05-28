Analysts Anticipate NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. NetEase posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetEase.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.