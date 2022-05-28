Analysts Anticipate Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTYX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

VTYX stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 133,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,405. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.