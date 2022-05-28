Analysts Anticipate Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTYX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

VTYX stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 133,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,405. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.