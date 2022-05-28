Analysts Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.16. Zoetis posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,715,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded up $6.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.99. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $156.67 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

