Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Camtek reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

NASDAQ CAMT traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.56. 210,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. Camtek has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Camtek by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

