Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.62. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $305,244.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.87. 25,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,762. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

