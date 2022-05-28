Analysts Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.52. DexCom reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.25.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,009 shares of company stock worth $1,759,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $8.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.08. 1,495,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,310. DexCom has a 52 week low of $267.57 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.38.

DexCom’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

