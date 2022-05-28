Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) will announce $49.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $52.97 million. Open Lending posted sales of $61.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $221.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.35 million to $233.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $271.07 million, with estimates ranging from $256.85 million to $278.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPROGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of LPRO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,767. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $3,603,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

