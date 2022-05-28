Analysts Expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $33.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year sales of $140.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $142.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $170.49 million, with estimates ranging from $166.81 million to $175.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weave Communications.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEAV. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

Shares of WEAV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 417,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Weave Communications has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25.

In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 26,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $130,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,032,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,162,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.