Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $7.28

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

Several research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,321,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,659,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in B2Gold by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in B2Gold by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,635 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.